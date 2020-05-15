For just the second time in its nearly 100-year history, the Los Angeles County Fair at the Pomona Fairplex will go on a hiatus, with no spin of the ferris wheel, no farm filled with animals and no legendary bands in the grandstand this September.
The 2020 L.A. County Fair, slated for Sept. 4-27, has been canceled due to the limitations placed on large public gatherings by state and county public health officials because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fair is annually attended by people from cities throughout Southern California, including Fontana. A "Fontana Day" celebration was one of the regular events.
For the safety and well-being of guests, Fair officials are following the guidelines of public health officials who are advising against large public gatherings for the remainder of the year.
The decision to cancel the Fair was made after much discussion between Fair organizers and Los Angeles County officials. It was not an easy decision to make, Fairplex President and CEO Miguel A. Santana said.
“My heart is heavy, for our guests who come out to make memories, our vendors who rely on the Fair circuit for their income and our employees who work so hard all year long to create this special event,” Santana said. “The L.A. County Fair is an iconic event that celebrates the best of Southern California. It is beloved by many. But we had to take into consideration the health and safety of everyone.”
Los Angeles County Fair Association Board of Directors’ Chair Heidi Hanson concurred.
“We really had no choice, as hard as it was. The one thing we can promise is that the L.A. County Fair will be back, better than ever -- especially as we plan for our Centennial.”
The Fair will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022. The Fair closed for World War II from 1942 to 1947. It closed for the day on Sept. 11, 2001, but reopened the following day.
The Fair sees approximately 1.1 million guests during its 19-day run and has an estimated economic impact of $324 million annually in Los Angeles County, with $58 million in the City of Pomona and securing more than 500 full-time equivalent jobs. Since the campus went dark due to COVID-19, Fairplex has continued its community benefit mission by working with partners to offer coronavirus testing, hold drive-thru food pantries and offer free childcare for the children of healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers at its Child Development Center.
Information on refunds can be found at www.lacountyfair.com/refunds.
The Fairplex is canceling the remainder of its self-produced events for the rest of 2020, including June’s Cheers Wine, Beer and Food Festival; Fourth of July spectacular KABOOM!; Oktoberfest; and the Day of the Dead celebration En Memoria.
