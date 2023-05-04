Stop and smell the roses — and the corndogs, bbq and cotton candy, too — at the 101st LA County Fair, which begins Friday, May 5 in Pomona.
The Southern California entertainment institution continues to celebrate its move to spring, exploding with the theme of Spring Into Fair: Where Fun Blooms. The Fair runs through Memorial Day, May 29.
Visitors are invited to experience spring like never before, with blossoms, buds and blooms; bees and butterflies; reinvention and innovation; pleasant weather; and the birth of four-legged babies in The Farm.
From petal to STEM, the Spring Into Fair theme will take root in every corner — sprouting learning in agriculture, planting thrills in the carnival, filling bags from the shopping harvest and cultivating palates for the best in Fair foods.
The fun begins on Cinco de Mayo; the Fair opens at 5 p.m. on May 5 with specially priced admission of $5 (must be purchased online in advance. Admission at the gate is $30).
The remainder of the Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and Memorial Day. The Fair is closed Mondays through Wednesdays.
The best prices on admission are available online, if purchased in advance. Discount tickets can also be purchased at participating Superior Grocers and O’Reilly auto stores.
----- NEW THIS YEAR
The perennial top three guest favorites of the Fair are food, animals and the carnival, and there are lots of new things to see this year.
Break out the elastic waistband pants – Fair food is plentiful and irresistible. New this year:
• Cap’t Chicken Sandwich: an extra crispy fried chicken breast strip coated with a honey raspberry glaze and topped with Berry Cap’n Crunch cereal, served on a buttery brioche toasted bun.
• Hot Cheeto Cheese Pickle Pizza: famous New York-style pizza crust with a white creamy dill sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, extra thick crispy, lightly brined crinkle-cut pickles and topped with crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. To finish it off, add a drizzle of special ranch dill sauce.
• Loco Elote Ramen Noodle Cup: a spicy Ramen noodle with broth, topped with sweet juicy corn, topped again with some Parmesan cheese, secret spices and crunchy, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
• Deep-Fried S’More: jumbo marshmallows on a stick, covered in chocolate sauce, coated in crushed graham crackers, then dipped in batter and deep fried to a golden finish. Covered with chocolate sauce and confectioner’s sugar – you think you’re camping under the stars with each bite.
• Deep-Fried Hot Cheetos Pot Stickers: pot stickers deep fried in a light Cheetos batter, then tossed in a house-made Cheetos sauce.
• Kenyan food, including vegan options of Collard Greens, Curry Cabbage, Plantain Stew and
Black-Eyed Peas, as well as sambusas in the flavors of lentil, potato, spinach, coconut cream cheese, beef and chicken.
• Vegan Mexican food: El Chef will offer vegan quesadillas, vegan steak tacos and vegan steak nachos. El Chef will also serve its specialty – slow-cooked beef Birria.
• Mochi donuts
• Lobster nachos
• Mango Dole soft serve
• From Tasti Chips: Tasti Papas Locas and Nacho Average Cheeseburger Fries
Cal Poly Pomona returns to run the Big Red Barn, with more than 400 animals and educational programs. Attendees can visit the petting zoo; with 150 animals waiting to have their ears scratched, it’s the largest petting zoo in the country.
Ray Cammack Shows will return for its 37th year on the midway with three new rides: Sea Ray – a swinging pirate ship; Injection Seat – a sling shot ride; and the thrill ride Joker 360.
----- NEW ATTRACTIONS
For the first time ever, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is partnering with the Fair to bring an exhibition to the Fair’s Millard Sheets Art Center. The show, You Are Here: California Photography Now, is a presentation of photographs made by contemporary lens-based artists from LACMA’s collection. It encompasses a range of concepts and approaches to visualizing the country-state of California (aka Kali Forno, Califia, Alta California). Each photographer attempts to blur, redefine or break down the boundaries of established tropes that have, for so long, defined this place on the edge of the country.
Another new attraction is Sean Kenney's Animal Super Powers Made with LEGO Bricks. From the mind of acclaimed artist Sean Kenney, Animal Super Powers showcases larger-than-life LEGO Bricks sculptures of creatures who have evolved to possess their very own “super powers” and invites guests to learn the science behind them. Produced by Imagine Exhibitions Inc., Animal Super Powers is chock-full of STEAM content and will inspire budding artists, engineers, zoologists and biologists to expand their imaginations, get curious and explore in an experience that both educates and excites.
The Flower and Garden Pavilion is being curated this year by LORE Media and Arts. LORE has worked with the City and County of Los Angeles; LA Music Center – Grand Park; The Ford Theater at the Hollywood Bowl; several Los Angeles museums and galleries; and runs Scottsdale, Arizona’s Dia De Los Muertos Festival. With the theme Hands That Cultivate, guests will experience a bounty of beauty at the beloved Flower and Garden Pavilion. Hands That Cultivate explores a new and fresh tomorrow by the guiding hands and traditions of all cultures that cultivate and remain connected to the key elements of life and nature: The Sun, Moon, Stars, Soil, Water and Seeds of life.
Also at the Fair, there will be favorites like pig races; America’s Great Outdoors, which explores the natural world around us; the Haunt Show in Expo Hall 9; Robotics displays in Expo Hall 10; and everything DIY in the Home Arts and Culinary hall.
The LA County Fair Concert Series features 12 nights of entertainment, including John Fogerty, Jelly Roll, Chaka Khan and George Benson and Lady A. The series will start off with War on May 5.
For more information, visit lacountyfair.com.
