After nearly 100 years of holding its annual Southern California tradition of ooey-gooey delectables on-a-stick, farm animals and carnival thrills in September, the LA County Fair announced it is permanently moving its dates to May beginning in 2022, when the Fair celebrates its Centennial.
A late spring/early summer schedule offers Fairgoers perfect weather to visit one of the largest fairs in the country and indulge in food, fun and down-home entertainment, the Fair announced in a news release on May 25.
The dates for 2022 -- May 5 to May 30 -- also offers a chance for the Fair to host a fiesta on Cinco de Mayo, celebrate Moms on Mother’s Day and invite everyone out for an All-American barbecue summer kick-off on Memorial Day weekend.
“What better way to celebrate these family-oriented occasions than with the beloved LA County Fair?” said Interim CEO Walter M. Marquez. “It’s a perfect time to present our annual celebration -- kids are preparing for the end of the school year, families are planning for weekends and the weather will be perfect.”
The LA County Fair was canceled this year and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Fair organizers considered options for how the Fair should move forward for its next 100 years. During the last few Septembers, the Fair experienced triple-digit heat that negatively impacted Fairgoers, vendors and partners. If a decision to change dates was on the table, this was the perfect time to make the move, organizers said.
“In 12 short months, we look forward to welcoming guests back to our campus to rekindle memories, establish new traditions and experience the Fair we all love -- all while enjoying the pleasant May climate,” said Los Angeles County Fair Association Board Chair Heidi Hanson.
Vendors are excited about the new timeframe, agreeing that heat was a battle for them.
“The move from September to May opens summer with a big bang,” said Ashley Murray, a commercial vendor at the Fair since 1983. “I’ve been advocating for the Fair to move its dates for ages. In September, there would be days when it was 115 degrees, no one was here. Fair organizers picked a great alternative. I think the guests will like the change, too.”
Although a large-scale Fair was canceled for this year, the Fair is still planning to host a Fair Food event in late September.
“It was a good run -- not many can say they were able to host a successful, iconic community event during the same timeframe for nearly 100 years,” said Marquez. “But this will be like a rebirth, a renaissance for the LA County Fair. The one positive thing to come out of the pandemic is that it allowed us to rethink how we want to present the Fair so that it offers maximum enjoyment for everyone.”
