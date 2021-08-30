The legendary group War will headline the Soul-Cal Experience Music, Food and Culture Festival at the Redlands Bowl in Redlands on Saturday, Sept. 4.
War is known for hits such as "Low Rider," "Cisco Kid," "Why Can't We Be Friends," and many others.
Other performers will include Leela James, Mark Allen Felton aka Panther, DW3, and Noel Gourdin, with sounds by DJ Stretch Boogie.
The event is presented by the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Sapphire Marketing Inc and Urban Alchemy 360.
General admission tickets are $45, premiere seating tickets are $65, and elite seating tickets are $85. The gates will open at 3 p.m. and the show will start at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit soulcalevents.com or call (866) 768-5225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.