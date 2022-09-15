After being dark for more than two years, Lewis Family Playhouse is glad to welcome back local residents to the theater for its 15th season, which starts this month.
From world-renowned musical greats to beloved family classics, the venue will be offering a 2022-2023 lineup that is designed to provide memorable arts experiences for all ages and cultures.
The opening night event will be on Friday, Sept. 30, when all tickets will have the special price of $15. The show will feature The Random 1s, a seven-piece tribute band which plays one-hit wonders of the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
The rest of the schedule includes:
• Grupo Yndio and Los Muecas — Oct. 22
• Orleans with special guests Peter Beckett and Walter Egan — Nov. 5
• Yächtley Crëw — Nov. 12
• Debbie Gibson’s “Winterlicious” Tour — Nov. 25
• Inland Pacific Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” — Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11
• Mindi Abair's “I Can't Wait For Christmas Tour,” featuring Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster, and Adam Hawley — Dec. 21
• “STOMP” — March 4 and 5, 2023
• Celtic Spells starring Mairead Nesbitt - March 17 and 18, 2023
• Fairytales on Ice presents “Beauty and the Beast” — April 14-16, 2023
• Lightwire Theater’s “The Ugly Duckling” — May 6, 2023
• Sephira, The Irish Rock Violinists, starring the O’Leary Sisters, the original dancing fiddlers of Celtic Thunder — May 7, 2023
• The Manhattan Transfer — May 13, 2023
• “Stuart Little” — May 20 and 21, 2023
Tickets go on sale on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. online at the Lewis Family Playhouse website (www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com).
The Box Office will be open Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person walk-ups, or phone orders. The Box Office’s regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center at 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga.
For more information or to purchase tickets for any performances, call (909) 477-2752.
