For local residents who have enjoyed seeing performances at the Lewis Family Playhouse, there is some bad news: no shows are planned inside the Rancho Cucamonga venue any time soon.
However, there is some good news for the playhouse: The City of Rancho Cucamonga was awarded $432,650 from the federal shuttered venue operators grant for the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center to support the ongoing operations of the performing arts.
"Thanks to this grant, we plan to offer more courtyard events and hopefully a show or two in the spring in anticipation of a full season in Fall 2022!" the playhouse announced in a Facebook post recently.
This means the facility will be able to persevere through the extreme adversity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the playhouse to stop presenting entertainment events inside the theater ever since March of last year.
In March of 2021, as part of the Economic Aid Act and American Rescue Plan Act, the federal Small Business Administration launched the shuttered venue operators grant to provide relief to performing arts businesses that have faced financial difficulties due to COVID-19.
The Cultural Center was one of 15,209 applications that were submitted for this grant program, which to date has awarded $6.8 billion (of the allocated $16 billion) in funding, the Facebook post said.
"We would like to share once again how appreciative we are for your patience and understanding while we work toward returning to in-person programming and services," the Facebook post said. "The City Council is devoted to and in support of the arts and want our residents and patrons to know 'the arts live here' at the Lewis Family Playhouse."
A message on the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center website said:
"Like many cities, we have been deeply impacted financially by the pandemic, resulting in the shutdown of businesses and economic activity. As the state of the economic situation will allow while abiding by COVID-19 guidelines, we will strategically re-introduce programming. With limited resources, we may not be able to provide services and programs at the same level we once did, but it is our intent to continue to serve our community the best way we can. The health and safety of our community remains our top priority and we will return programs and services only when we can do so safely in accordance with the current guidelines provided by the CDC and California Department of Public Health."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.