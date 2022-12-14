The Lewis Library and Technology Center celebrated the holidays with a special event on Dec. 13.
Santa Claus and some favorite movie characters welcomed local residents, who enjoyed a wide range of activities.
During the entire month of December, visitors to the library will receive a mystery brick character (including popular villains and princesses) for every 30 items that are checked out.
Several more big events are planned at the library in 2023, said Librarian Stephanie Ramos.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
