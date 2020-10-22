The Lewis Library and Technology Center will be celebrating “Virtual Villains Week” as part of its Halloween fun during the week of Oct. 27-31.
Youngsters are invited to stop by the library and wear their favorite costume.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana. It is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
In addition, the library will be holding virtual activities in which participants can register on Beanstack to earn program badges. With the completion of a Kids Craft, Storytime, and Paint Night, participants will receive a secret code that will activate the badge and be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.
For more information, call the library at (909) 574-4500.
