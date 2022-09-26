The Lewis Library and Technology Center will be holding a western-themed event on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Attendees can enjoy a variety of fun-filled crafts, balloon artists, and face painters. Woody and Jessie will also be there for photos.
Visitors should bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out during the event earns visitors a cowboy hat and an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win prizes.
All activities are free and open to all ages.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
