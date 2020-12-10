The Lewis Library and Technology Center has been open to the public in recent months, but now the coronavirus crisis has forced the facility to shut its doors once again.
In alignment with Gov. Newsom's new stay at home order, Fontana's branch library (and other branches throughout San Bernardino County) will be closing inside services effective Friday, Dec. 11, said Librarian Beth Djonne.
"The Library will begin to offer 'Library To-Go Services' to ensure residents continue to have access to books/materials and other library resources during this time," Djonne said.
Library To-Go Services include curbside and online offerings such as:
• Holds pickup (for books and other materials)
• Outdoor Wi-Fi
• Library card signup and replacement
• “On the Go” program kits for pickup
• Print from home services
These services will be offered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We will continue to assess our program offerings and will be prepared to reopen as soon as the guidance supports that," Djonne said.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue and can be reached at (909) 574-4500.
