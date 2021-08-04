The Lewis Library and Technology Center will be holding an art contest during the upcoming week.
The library is encouraging artists to celebrate the diversity of San Bernardino County by participating in the contest, which will focus on the native flora and fauna of the area.
Residents are invited to pick up an art contest template and contest form at 8437 Sierra Avenue starting Saturday, Aug. 7, and emailing in both the art and the signed contest form by no later than Sunday, Aug. 15.
----- IN ADDITION, the Friends of the Lewis Library will be holding a buy one, get one book sale later this month.
All proceeds made from the sale will be used to fund special events, materials, and programs at the library.
From Aug. 16 to Aug. 21, persons can buy one book and receive a second book of equal or lesser value 50 percent off.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
