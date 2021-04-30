The Lewis Library and Technology Center is inviting residents to travel to a galaxy far, far away and join in on Facebook and Zoom for a "Star Wars" digital event during the week of May 3-8.
Participants can enjoy a week of crafts and a special themed storytime with some special "Star Wars" guests.
• Grab and Go craft kits can now be picked up at the library. The “Star Wars Art Night” instructional video will be posted on Facebook on Thursday, May 4 and the “Out of this World Crafts” instructional video will be posted on Facebook on Thursday, May 6.
• Participants can call (909) 866-5571 to sign up for the "Star Wars" virtual storytime over Zoom. Space is limited, so it is important to register soon.
• In order to earn the chance to win a grand prize, persons can sign up on Beanstack and enter the secret code given at the end of each craft video and program to earn an Activity Badge. All Activity Badges must be earned by Saturday, May 8 in order to be entered into the drawing.
All activities are free and open to all ages.
For more information, visit sbclib.org or call the Lewis Library at (909) 574-4500. The library is now open seven days a week at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
