Libraries in San Bernardino County, including the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana, are inviting residents to join on Facebook and Zoom for three “Superhero” events.
Participants can enjoy arts and crafts and a special superhero training with Captain Marvel and Captain America on Zoom.
• On Tuesday, Sept. 21, there will be a Super Craft day at 5:30 p.m.
• On Wednesday, Sept. 22, a Hero Art Night will be at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook.com/sbcountylibrary. Interested persons can pick up kits now at the Lewis Library.
• On Thursday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., there will be Superhero Training. Call (760) 244-4898 to sign up to meet and train with Captain America and Captain Marvel.
Space is limited. In order to earn the chance to win a grand prize, sign up on Beanstack and enter the secret code given at the end of each craft video and character event.
All activities are free and open to all ages.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
