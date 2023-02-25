The Lewis Library and Technology Center will be hosting a Wonderland Event on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The free event for families will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
Attendees who check out 15 items during the event will receive a reward and a chance to win the grand prize.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
