The Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana will host a holiday event on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The event, which is free and open to all ages, will take place from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8437 Sierra Avenue.
Local residents are invited to take photos with Santa Claus, Princess Belle and Princess Ana.
There will also be a live DJ, fun-filled crafts, balloon artists, and airbrush face painting.
This will be the first large event that the library has hosted since the shutdown of 2020.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out during the event earns visitors an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win prizes.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.