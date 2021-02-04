The Lewis Library and Technology Center is inviting residents to join on Facebook and Zoom for the upcoming Library Loves STEAM event.
Residents can enjoy three days of crafts and performances focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math on Feb. 9-11.
• On Tuesday, Feb. 9, there will be a Facebook Livestream performance called Crazy About Chemistry.
• On Wednesday, Feb. 10, a Fantasy in Magic workshop will take place. Interested participants can pick up a workshop kit in advance at the library; space is limited.
• On Thursday, Feb. 11, a craft instructional video will be posted on Facebook. Grab and go craft kits can be picked up at the library in advance.
In order to earn the chance to win a grand prize, participants can sign up on Beanstack and enter the secret code given at the end of each program.
All activities are free and open to all ages. For additional information, visit sbclib.org or call the Lewis Library at (909) 574-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.