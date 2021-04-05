The Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana will be officially returning to its normal operating hours on Saturday, April 10.
The library has had a limited schedule in recent months, open only four days a week, because of concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, because restrictions have been loosened as COVID-19 infections have decreased greatly in the local area, the library will go back to being open seven days a week.
As of April 10, the library's hours will be: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Librarian Beth Djonne said that health and safety precautions will still be maintained.
"We will have limited capacity of no more than 300 people in the branch at a time, socially distanced tables, computers and lines, and a one hour limit on computer usage," Djonne said. "We will also continue with our temperature screening at the door."
Djonne said the library is planning its annual Summer Reading Program, which will be held June 7 through Aug. 1. However, as of right now, this program will be conducted virtually, with kit pickup at the branch, as was the case last year. She will provide more updates about the program in May.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
