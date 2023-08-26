More than 5,400 teens and young children — including many in Fontana — exceeded their weekly reading goals through the San Bernardino County Library’s summer reading program, which seeks to improve literacy rates in the county.
“Promoting literacy is a pathway to achieving the Countywide Vision by developing an educated workforce that attracts good paying jobs to our region and improves the quality of life for all residents,” said Supervisor Dawn Rowe, chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. “I am so grateful that our library staff and volunteers came together to connect our children and teens to this invaluable educational opportunity.”
Over an eight-week period, a total of 19,981 participants aged 17 and younger signed up for the summer reading program and earned prizes as they reached their weekly goals. The reading challenge included 800 pages for teens and 450 pages for children. A total of 5,429 participants exceeded their weekly goal and met the Countywide Reading Challenge, earning additional prizes.
The program has been popular at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana, as well as other nearby libraries, for many years.
“The summer reading program is crucial to academic success because it encourages children to keep up with reading over the summer to maintain their level of literacy from the previous school year,” said County Librarian Melanie Orosco. “I am extremely proud to have so many of our students and young children take advantage of this important program.”
In addition to the reading challenge, county libraries also hosted age-specific programs such as children’s story times, “Little Heroes” movement-based program, craft stations and “Discovery Times,” which included superhero-themed science-based projects.
“The County Library hosted a record-breaking 814 programs countywide,” said Orosco. “Our most popular event was Performer Days, which featured exceptional performances by Thor’s Reptiles, Arty Loon and Noteworthy Puppets. These programs were hosted free of charge and established the county libraries as destinations for free summer fun.”
The County Library launched a new session of educational programs on Aug. 14. For more information, visit www.sbclib.org or call (909) 387-2220.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
