The San Bernardino County Library System is promoting reading among children ages 0-11 with a special program that kicked off on Jan. 19.
The Read Crate program is being offered at all of the county's libraries, including the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana.
The Read Crate includes a mystery mix of books and a special incentive in each box, and is separated into three age groups: Read to Me (ages 0-5), Ready to Read (ages 6-8), and Super Readers (ages 9-11).
• The Read to Me crate provides a mix of 10 board books and picture books;
• Ready to Read crate provides a mix of 10 picture books, easy readers, and non-fiction books;
• Super Readers crate provides a mix of 10 chapter books, graphic novels, and non-fiction.
To participate in this program, interested persons can call their local San Bernardino County Library branch, choose what age group the child is in, and schedule a date/time for pickup.
In support of the Countywide Vision’s Vision2Read literacy campaign, this program will help to improve literacy among children by inspiring an excitement to read, providing a variety of reading materials, and a special incentive.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue, and the phone number is (909) 574-4500.
For more information about the San Bernardino County Library system, visit http://www.sbclib/org/ or call (909) 387-2220.
