LifeHouse Theater in Redlands will bring to life the laughter, romance and suspense of “Beauty and the Beast.”
This popular original musical of the French fairy tale follows the adventures of the Beauty, Rose, as she discovers true love and the soulful secrets deep in the heart of the Beast.
Chester Drawers, Mr. Bristle the dancing broom, Madam Buffet the singing stove and a castle of quirky enchanted objects add hilariously comic moments. At once witty, suspenseful and poignant, this award-winning musical enthralls audiences of all ages.
Performances begin Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through March 13. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except Opening Night) and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Regular advance ticket prices for each production are $22 or $26 for adults and $11 or $13 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.
“We look forward to staging our dazzling rendition of this fun classic that always tickles our audiences,” said the LifeHouse founder and president, Wayne Scott. “And yet, the relationship between Beauty and the Beast pulls at the heart strings. It’s no wonder this is one of our most requested musicals.”
“Beauty and the Beast” features over 20 talented Inland Empire performers. Playing the role of the Beauty is Alisha Doussett with Aaron Yañez portraying the Beast.
The cast of kooky animated objects are led by Nick Diliberto as Chester Drawers, Tiffany Michel as Madame Buffet, Micah Derry as Mr. Bristle, Luke Smith as Dusty Pan, and Julie Carlson as Mrs. Peer. The Beauty’s family is played by Ed Derry as the Father and Cosette Groza and Serena Marquez as her sisters Ivy and Iris. Alyssa Monsma is also featured in the role of the Enchantress.
LifeHouse Theater’s 28th season continues with the world-premiere musical “Jericho: The Story of Joshua and Rahab” (March 26 – April 24), followed by “Pride and Prejudice” (May 7 – June 12), “King Arthur” (June 25 – July 24), “Alice in Wonderland” (Aug. 13 – Sept. 11) and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23).
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church St. in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
