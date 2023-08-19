LifeHouse Theater is concluding its current season with the return of a biblical musical, “Daniel.”
Taken from home and family and forced to adopt a foreign culture during his 70-year captivity, Daniel’s faith is tested as he refuses to allow anything to compromise his relationship with God.
Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sept. 17.
Advance ticket prices are $27 or $25 for adults and $13 or $12 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.
“Our production of ‘Daniel’ has been among the most requested to return of our audiences and we’re excited to present the fascinating events of his life on our stage,” said LifeHouse President Wayne Scott. “Daniel’s captivity, courage and dramatic encounters with crazed kings and hungry lions are all creatively captured in this musical. With all the challenges society faces today, Daniel’s story is also surprisingly timely.”
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to Excelsior Charter School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
