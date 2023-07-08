LifeHouse Theater in Redlands is presenting “Newsies,” one of Disney’s newest Broadway favorites.
This inspirational story set in turn-of-the-century New York City follows charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly and his band of teenaged “newsies” as they take on the titans of publishing. Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.
This Tony Award winning musical features music by Disney legend Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman with book by Harvey Fierstein and is based on the Disney movie by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.
Performances will be on weekends through Aug. 6. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Advance ticket prices are $27 or $25 for adults and $13 or $12 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted). Tickets are $2 more the day of the show.
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater.
More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com or by calling (909) 335-3037.
