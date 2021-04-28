LifeHouse Theater in Redlands is presenting its original musical "Little Women" on weekends through May 9.
Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. In addition, there will be a special weeknight presentation on May 6 at 7 p.m. There will be no performances on Saturday, May 1.
“Little Women” is being performed with heightened safety measures in place. A new air purification system has been installed at LifeHouse Theater for the health and comfort of guests and performers. Guests will be seated in family groups, socially distanced, and asked to wear a mask. Additional safety precautions include plexiglass shields at the box office, touchless hand sanitation stations, and a strictly limited audience capacity.
Ticket prices are $22 for adults and $11 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater.
