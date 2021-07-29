“Moses” will be presented during the upcoming weeks at LifeHouse Theater in Redlands.
This original production brings to life the Biblical story of Moses and the splendor and intrigue of ancient Egypt.
Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Aug. 15.
Regular advance ticket prices for each production are $22 or $26 for adults and $11 or $13 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.
“We are excited to stage our inspirational musical ‘Moses’ at a time of much needed hope,” said LifeHouse President Wayne R. Scott. “The daunting task of portraying the various plagues and miracles Moses witnessed has been spectacularly achieved by our stellar production staff. Guests will be astonished by this powerful presentation.”
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
