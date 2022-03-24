LifeHouse Theater

Jennifer M. DeWitt and Duane Crother star as the title characters in LifeHouse Theater’s original musical, “Jericho: The Courage of Rahab and Joshua” (March 26 - April 24). (Contributed photo by Elizabeth Jean Kelly)

LifeHouse Theater will be presenting an original musical, “Jericho: The Courage of Rahab and Joshua,” during the upcoming weeks.

The sweeping biblical story of the battle of Jericho, its formidable walls, and God’s faithfulness will come to life on stage.

Performances begin Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through April 24. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except Opening Night) and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Regular advance ticket prices for each production are $22 or $26 for adults and $11 or $13 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.

“We are thrilled to be presenting this look at two pivotal figures from scripture,” said Wayne Scott, the LifeHouse founder and president. “Their faithfulness in the face of overwhelming challenges is an inspiring tale for all.”

“Jericho: The Courage of Rahab and Joshua” features Jennifer M. DeWitt as Rahab and Duane Crother as Joshua.

The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.

