A story of faith, courage and love springs to life on stage as LifeHouse Theater presents the musical “Noah” during November.
While the world is going mad, an ordinary man named Noah gets the call of a lifetime in this upbeat musical comedy. LifeHouse’s production tells the familiar story in a uniquely creative way that is designed to captivate audiences of all ages.
Performances begin Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through Nov. 20. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except opening night) and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Advance ticket prices are $27 or $25 for adults and $13 or $12 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.
“Noah” is written by Dustin Ceithamer, an award-winning performer, writer and director, most recently seen in the movie “The New Mutants” and the Disney+ Star Wars series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
“The story of Noah and the challenges he faces with his family has always held a special place in my heart,” said Ceithamer. “My hope is that the story will touch audiences in the powerful way it has uplifted me and those performing on stage.”
Noah is directed and choreographed by Michael Milligan, who will also be playing Noah. Joining Milligan on stage as performers are seven other cast storytellers from all over the Inland Empire. The ensemble features Jennifer M. DeWitt, Kelsey Milligan, Sarah Pearce, Nicole Prusa, Tyson Blair, Aaron Yañez and Jeremy Yeo, who all humorously portray a variety of roles.
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
