Many area residents who have been frustrated by the lack of live theater productions will be interested to know that LifeHouse Theater is presenting a popular musical in the upcoming weeks.
Starting on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m., “Esther" will be performed outdoors just behind the LifeHouse Theater.
In order to comply with health and safety standards due to concern about the coronavirus, guests will be seated in family groups, socially distanced, and are asked to wear a mask and bring a lawn chair for seating. Capacity will be limited.
"Esther," a longtime hit with local audiences, will open LifeHouse's 27th season. Guests are invited to journey back to ancient Persia and join the courageous Queen Esther as she outwits the evil and treacherous Haman. Based on the famous biblical story, “Esther” is a comedic musical adaptation profiling an inspirational young woman of deep faith.
“The recent events of our time have been difficult for many people, so it’s important to bring back our faith-affirming productions and encourage our guests with this stirring story,” said playwright Wayne Scott in a news release. “The theme of our 27th season is ‘A Season of Hope and Renewal.’ There’s no better story to begin a season in this challenging era than our musical biography of Esther.”
Scott said "Esther" is a "fun adventure enjoyed by guests of all ages. This is a light rendition of a serious story as timely today as ever.”
The play, directed by Cathy Flores, will continue on weekends through Nov. 8. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are a donation of at least $15 for adults and $10 for children age 11 and under (guests may donate more to help sustain the theater). Tickets may be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. A limited number of tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com. Guests may also purchase tickets at the event. All are encouraged to reserve seats early as many performances sell out.
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. All guests attending are asked to park on the street or across from Redlands Christian School. The south side parking area will be reserved for our elderly and disabled guests. More information is available by visiting the theater’s website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
