“The Little Mermaid,” a ballet production which features Fontana resident Reece Taylor as one of the main characters, will be staged at the Lewis Family Playhouse.
The show will be presented four times by Inland Pacific Ballet (IPB) on the weekend of April 29 and 30.
Based on the original Hans Christian Andersen story (which was then brought into pop culture by Disney animation), “The Little Mermaid” is a story of young love from two very different worlds.
The mermaid princess leaves her underwater paradise and meets a handsome prince on the surface. As the story unfolds, she must decide how much she is willing to sacrifice for her new-found love.
Unlike the dark ending of the original story, this original ballet from Inland Pacific Ballet has created a surprise ending that adds to the enjoyment of the traditional tale.
“The Little Mermaid” features IPB Company dancer Jenna Valdez, a resident of Redlands, in the title role as the Little Mermaid.
IPB Ballet Master Taylor, who has been performing with the group since 2005, dances as the prince.
Taylor’s previous featured roles have included the Nutcracker Prince in “The Nutcracker” and Prince in “Cinderella.” Reece has also done commercial work as well as musicals, such as Young Carrier in “Kopit and Yeston’s Phantom,” Mr. Mistoffelees in “Cats,” and Phaedra (the Enigma) in “La Cage Aux Folles.” He is a BA graduate in creative writing from the University of California, Riverside.
“The Little Mermaid” is filled with a cast of delightful and colorful puppet sea creatures that swirl and spin, magnificent sets, a spectacular blend of elaborate costumes, new lighting design, and innovative aerial technology to create the feeling of a real underwater environment.
The show will take place on both April 29 and 30 at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.
For more information and tickets, visit IPBALLET.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.