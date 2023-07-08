“Everybody with Angela Williamson,” a PBS television series hosted by Fontana resident Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson, is returning for its fifth season on KLCS this month.
The show, which airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m., is a weekly interview program that explores education, the arts, and people with a strong focus on diversity, while highlighting everyday people doing incredible things to strengthen their communities.
Since its inception, “Everybody with Angela Williamson” has become a platform to showcase the talents and stories of extraordinary residents and organizations from Fontana and other area cities.
Notable guests from the community, including Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, Octavio Sanchez (executive director of FrontSight), and R. Dale Evans (former president of the Exchange Club of Fontana), have graced the show’s previous seasons. Dr. Williamson strives to include local community organizations and residents in every season of her show.
“Highlighting local community members and groups remains a core element of the series,” she said. “It’s important to me because the people who live in Fontana help the city thrive.”
“Everybody with Angela Williamson” has featured more than 75 interviews, filmed both at KLCS PBS studios and on location.
One of the most memorable interviews was Dr. Williamson's conversation with Reyes at the Rosa Parks Memorial Building in San Bernardino, commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
“Assemblymember Reyes embodies who we look for when inviting guests on our show,” said Dr. Williamson. “It was such an honor talking with her about the importance of ethnic studies education. We were so inspired by her that we created an annual ‘Women Trailblazers’ episode that airs each season.”
This season, which began on July 5, features guests that include two former NFL players, a talented filmmaker from the documentary “Route 66 Women: The Untold Story of the Mother Road,” and renowned screenwriter from Lifetime Channel’s heartwarming holiday films “A Sugar and Spice Holiday,” “12 Days of Christmas,” and “A Christmas Spark.”
The show is available for online screening at www.klcs.org. To catch up on previous episodes, viewers can visit KLCS PBS’ YouTube Channel.
