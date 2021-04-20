It's been more than a year since live concerts were held inside Toyota Arena, but now Los Ángeles Azules have announced that they will be making a stop at the Ontario venue.
As part of their “40 Años” Tour in celebration of their 40-year career, members of the superstar group will be performing in Ontario on Nov. 24.
Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, April 22 using the code LAA40, and tickets will be on sale starting this Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.
Toyota Arena issued a statement in regard to health protocols for the event: "The Toyota Arena management team is dedicated to creating the most advanced hygienic safeguards for our clients, guests, staff, contractors, vendors, and all other visitors. VenueShield, a comprehensive and best-in-class program, deployed at Toyota Arena, provides the highest levels of cleanliness and safety in partnership with leading medical professionals, industry experts and public health officials."
Hailing from Iztapalapa, Mexico, Los Ángeles Azules are cumbia’s largest exponents worldwide, having taken their music to the most important stages and international festivals such as Vive Latino and Coachella.
During the past year, despite live events being canceled, the Mejía-Avante siblings continued achieving milestone after milestone and hit after hit. Their most recent album, "De Buenos Aires Para el Mundo," debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Top Regional Mexican Albums’ Chart, the group’s 12th album to enter the chart’s Top 10. Currently, the album’s music videos surpass 450 million views on YouTube.
Last August, Los Angeles Azules became the first Mexican group to enter YouTube’s prestigious Billion Views’ Club when the music video for “Nunca Es Suficiente” featuring Natalia Lafourcade reached one million views. Weeks later, Los Angeles Azules became the only Mexican act to have two videos with more than 1 billion views on YouTube when the music video for “Mis Sentimientos” featuring Ximena Sariñana also achieved the milestone.
Recently, the group was recognized with the Premio Lo Nuestro- Cumbia Legacy Award.
For more information, visit Toyota-Arena.com.
