Los Angeles Azules will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The group has been celebrating its four decades in the music industry by embarking on a “40 Años” Tour.
Los Angeles Azules gained prominence for performing Mexican cumbia music.
The show will start at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
