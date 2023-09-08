Los Angeles Azules, a popular group specializing in Cumbia/banda music, will be performing twice in the Inland Empire this month.
Los Angeles Azules will be at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday, Sept. 9.
For more information about this concert, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, the group will appear at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland.
For more information about this concert, visit https://www.yaamava.com/entertainment
