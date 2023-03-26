Los Temerarios will be coming to Toyota Arena later this year as part of their updated 2023 tour schedule.
The popular group will be performing at the Ontario arena on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Los Temerarios has already sold out several concerts in various cities of the country.
The singers are known for such songs as "Come Because I Need You,” "My Life Is You,” "I Will Be There,” "Your Last Song,” and "You Are a Dream.”
Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-Arena.com and the Toyota Arena box office.
For more information, visit www.lostemerarios.net.
