Wanting to do something fun this weekend? The 2022 Fontana Days Festival is the place to be.
The festival will provide a wide variety of entertainment as well as carnival rides, vendor booths, and food from June 2-5 at Veterans Park, 17255 Merrill Avenue.
Here are the hours of the festival and the entertainment schedule:
• Thursday, June 2:
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.; all carnival rides will be $1 each.
6 p.m. — ‘80s all-stars
• Friday, June 3:
Hours: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
7 p.m. — Smokin Cobras
• Saturday, June 4:
Hours: Noon to 11 p.m.
1 p.m. — Drumline competition
5 p.m. — Carole Lynne Dancers
7 p.m. — Bumptown
• Sunday, June 5
Hours: Noon to 10 p.m.
2 p.m. — DND performance
2:30 p.m. — Carole Lynne Dancers
6 p.m. — Cold Slaw.
The festival, featuring a theme of “The Roaring ‘20s,” is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana and the City of Fontana.
R. Dale Evans, the Exchange Club president, said it is great that the city can carry on with this 109-year-old tradition after not being able to hold the festival the past two years because of COVID-19.
“Not only does it contribute a great deal to the children in our community, it also provides local businesses with an opportunity to advertise their services to the thousands of people who enjoy the festivities each year,” he said.
The festival is the primary funding source for the club, he said.
“We have been dedicated to enriching the well-being of the children in the Fontana area since 1953. The funds raised at this event provide scholarships, youth sports, academic activities and (youth oriented) law enforcement programs,” he said.
For more information, visit exchangecluboffontana.org/fontana-days
