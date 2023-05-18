Every year, Calvary Chapel Fontana hosts a free community-based festival called Love Fontana. The event celebrates the affection that the church has for the city.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Park, 17255 Merrill Avenue, and will focus on family fun and togetherness.
There will be free food, free items which families can use, entertainment, and booths which will provide details about various community resources and programs.
There will also be a kid’s zone with a bounce house and games. Parents are welcome to take pictures as their kids climb on the SWAT truck.
The event is successful in part because Calvary Chapel Fontana collaborates with community organizations like the Fontana Police Officers Association (POA), Local 935 Firefighters, and the City of Fontana.
“Last year was the first Love Fontana after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. It was a great event, and this year promises to be the best yet,” Calvary Chapel Fontana Senior Pastor Danny Vasquez said.
Members of the Fontana POA will be at the park with their mobile barbecue to provide hot dogs and hamburgers for all those who attend.
“This is one of the ways we connect with the community, by sharing a simple meal together. It leads to better communication, which builds mutual trust,” said Jason Delair, president of Fontana POA.
Vasquez invited everyone to attend. He said, “The goal is to make Fontana a better place for all of us. Come be with us on Saturday evening.”
(1) comment
You mean Calvary chapel summit, they need to stop trying to change their name to get more area and stick to their original name. Smh
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.