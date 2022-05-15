Chipper Lowell, an award-winning magician, will be performing at Center Stage Theater on Saturday night, May 21.
Lowell, the two-time “Comedy Magician of the Year,” will bring his one-man show “The Chipper Experience” to Fontana.
He has toured around the world to rave reviews, providing performances that are a high-energy blend of original, cutting-edge magic and a non-stop roller coaster of rapid-fire ad-libs and razor-sharp wit.
His television appearances include “The Tonight Show,” Disney Channel, “America’s Funniest People,” and many more, including all nine seasons of the “Masters of Illusion” series on the CW network.
Center Stage Theater is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.