Maluma, a Colombian singer and actor, will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Thursday, April 27.
Maluma is Latin music's youth idol and is considered one of the industry's most important new voices.
Several other shows are planned at Yaamava’ Theater during the upcoming weeks, including:
Saturday, April 29 — Chelsea Handler
Sunday, April 30 — Zac Brown Band
Tuesday, May 9 — Missy Elliott
Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 — Incubus
Saturday, May 13 — Andy Hui
Sunday, May 14 — Lilit Hovhannisyan and Vache Amaryan
Thursday, May 18 — Andrea Bocelli
For more information about any of these events, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
