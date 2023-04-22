Maluma

Maluma, a Colombian singer and actor, will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Thursday, April 27.

Maluma is Latin music's youth idol and is considered one of the industry's most important new voices.

Several other shows are planned at Yaamava’ Theater during the upcoming weeks, including:

Saturday, April 29 — Chelsea Handler

Sunday, April 30 — Zac Brown Band

Tuesday, May 9 — Missy Elliott

Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 — Incubus

Saturday, May 13 — Andy Hui

Sunday, May 14 — Lilit Hovhannisyan and Vache Amaryan

Thursday, May 18 — Andrea Bocelli

For more information about any of these events, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater

