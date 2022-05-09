The Mamboson Mambop Latin Band will be performing salsa music in Fontana on Thursday, May 12.
The performance is part of the twice-monthly Noches con Ritmo series at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue.
Noches con Ritmo will run from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for guests 18 years and older. There is a $10 cover charge.
A dance lesson will take place at 7 p.m. and the band will play at 8:30 p.m. A large dance floor will be available. Food and drinks can be purchased.
For more information, call Fontana Cultural Arts at (909) 349-6978 or visit Arts.Fontana.org.
