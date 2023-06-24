The City of Fontana’s free summer concert series will continue on Thursday, June 29 with Corazón De Maná, a Maná tribute band.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
In addition to the music, the summer series features food vendors, crafts, and attractions for all ages.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs while enjoying the concerts.
The rest of the concert schedule:
July 6 — Blink 180True (Blink-182 tribute)
July 13 — DSB (Journey tribute)
July 20 — Kings of Queen (Queen tribute)
July 27 — Dreaming of You (Selena tribute)
For more information about any of the concerts, visit SummerConcerts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6934.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.