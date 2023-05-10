The Manhattan Transfer will be performing at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, May 13.
The Manhattan Transfer has achieved an incomparable career of pop and jazz hits, a legacy that defines the group as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
The legendary quartet has won 10 Grammy Awards out of 20 nominations and has been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.
Founded by the late Tim Houser, the group members are Janis Siegel, Alan Paul, Cheryl Bentyne and Trist Curless.
The Manhattan Transfer has sold 100 million records worldwide and has had hits such as “Operator,” “Bird Land,” and “Boy From New York City.”
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive.
For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc.
