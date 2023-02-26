Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Friday, March 3.
Gaffigan is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which revolves around his observations.
Several other entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater during March, including:
March 9 — Adal Ramones y Adrian Uribe
March 11 — Hong Jin-Young
March 16 — Ja Rule and Ashanti
March 19 — Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
March 24 — George Thorogood and The Destroyers
March 31 — Dane Cook
For more information about any of these shows, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
