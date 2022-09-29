Local families had fun during a western-themed event at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana on Sept. 27.
Attendees enjoyed a variety of fun-filled crafts, balloon artists, and face painters.
Youngsters also had a chance to take photos from “Woody” and “Jessie,” characters from the movie “Toy Story.”
The library will be hosting several events during the final months of the year, including a “Villains Event” on Tuesday, Oct. 25. From 4 to 7 p.m., some not-so-evil villains from people’s favorite stories will be highlighted.
Then on Tuesday, Nov. 15, a “Super Hero Event” is planned, with special characters in attendance for photos.
During the weekend of Dec. 2, 3, and 4, there will be a Friends of the Library Bundled Book Sale, which will include a Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Free movies are shown in the Steelworkers’ Auditorium on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
Additionally, programs are held on a regular basis for all ages.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.