Center Stage Theater has announced that several shows are planned during the upcoming months at the Fontana venue.
The shows will kick off on Saturday night, March 5 with a new edition of the Saturday Night Supper Club, a Big Band music and swing dancing event. The evening will feature several new songs performed by Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti and the Stardust Dancers, accompanied by the Stargazer Orchestra. After the show is complete, the dance floor will open to all guests for dancing.
Also on the Center Stage schedule:
• “The Marvelous Wonderettes” — March 11-13
Back by popular demand, for one weekend only, this off-Broadway hit will feature more than 30 hit songs from the 1950s and ‘60s, such as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Heatwave,” “Mr. Sandman,” “You Don’t Own Me,” “It’s My Party,” and “Rescue Me.”
• “Tibbies: We Are Family” — March 26 to April 10
This is the newest musical revue creation by Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti. From the Doobie Brothers to the Pointer Sisters and the Osmonds to the Judds, this show features some of the hottest musical numbers from the most famous family acts of all time.
• “New York City Rhythm in the Key of B” — May 7-8
This special event on Mother’s Day weekend pays tribute to the music of Billy Joel, Barry Manilow, Bobby Darin, Barbra Streisand, and Bette Midler.
• “The Chipper Experience: Where Comedy and Magic Collide” — May 21
Chipper Lowell, who was twice named the “Comedy Magician of the Year,” will be presenting his critically-acclaimed one-man show. His performances are a high-energy blend of original, cutting-edge magic and a nonstop roller-coaster of rapid-fire ad libs and razor-sharp wit.
Center Stage Theater is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information about any of these shows, call (909) 429-7469 or visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.