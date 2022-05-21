A full slate of summer activities will be offered by the City of Fontana during the upcoming months, including free concerts, movie nights, and the Fontana Days Festival.
The giant festival will take place June 2-5 at Veterans Park and will include carnival rides, entertainment, food, and vendors. The event is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana.
Also taking place is the Fontana Days Run, which will be held on the morning of Saturday, June 4 along Sierra Avenue.
----- HERE ARE OTHER events planned in Fontana this summer:
• Family Movie Nights — Wednesdays, June 6-July 27 at 6 p.m. at Steelworkers’ Auditorium
• Skate Nights — Wednesdays, June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Fontana Park Sports Pavilion
• Summer Concerts — Thursdays, June 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28 from 5-9 p.m. at Miller Park Amphitheater
• Dive-In Movie Nights — Saturdays, June 11-July 30 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Don Day Pool (regular admission fees apply)
• Family Fun Nights — Saturdays, June-July, 5-9 p.m. at various neighborhood parks
• Singing Movies Under the Stars — Tuesdays, June 21 (“Moana”), July 19 (“Sing 2"), Aug. 16 (“Descendants 2") from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Miller Park Amphitheater
• Dance Fontana — Tuesdays, June 28 (“Ladies of Pop”), July 26 (“Country Western”), Aug. 23 (“All That '90s Music”) from 7-11 p.m. at Center Stage Theater
• Fontana Car Show — Fridays, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 from 5-9 p.m. at Civic Center Campus
• Fourth of July Celebration — July 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Miller Park Amphitheater
• Back 2 School Bash — July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jack Bulik Pavilion
• Fontana Arts Festival — July 30 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Fontana Park
• National Night Out — Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Miller Park Amphitheater
In addition, recreational swimming will begin at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center, Miller Pool, Don Day Center, and Martin Tudor Splash Park starting on Memorial Day weekend (May 28-30).
----- THE CITY’S Community Services Department is providing information about all these events in its Summer 2022 activities, services, and program brochure, which can be viewed online at SummerBrochure.Fontana.org. The brochure was mailed to every household in Fontana and is also available at all Fontana community centers, City Hall, and the Lewis Library and Technology Center.
For more information on summer programming, activities, and events, visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
