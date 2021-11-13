Four marching bands from Fontana schools had a chance to display their talents during a showcase event at Jurupa Hills High School on Nov. 11.
The bands from Fontana High School, Kaiser High School, Summit High School, and Jurupa Hills High School performed on the Spartans’ football field in front of enthusiastic supporters.
The bands, which were unable to have a marching season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been faring well at competitions this year.
