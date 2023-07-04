The Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival is celebrating its 100th year with a full slate of performances.
The upcoming shows are free and no reservations or tickets are needed. Seating is first-come, first-served and the concerts start at 8 p.m.
On Friday, July 7, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea will be featured. This group is a charismatic all-female two-time Grammy Award-winning ensemble which is the official mariachi of Disneyland Resort, where they entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds year-round and perform for the “A Musical Celebration of Coco” show.
On Tuesday, July 11, the Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley Band will be playing country blues.
On Friday, July 14, attendees can celebrate the great traditions of New Orleans jazz with Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards.
On Tuesday, July 18, there will be a concert by the Spinners, one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history.
On Friday, July 21, Diego Figueiredo and Chuchito Valdés will perform Latin jazz.
The Redlands Bowl is located on 25 Grant Street in Smiley Park, off Brookside Avenue between Eureka and Grant streets in Redlands.
For more information about these concerts or other shows at the Redlands Bowl, visit https://redlandsbowl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.