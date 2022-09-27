Mary J. Blige will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Blige is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress who has been called the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.”
Blige will be accompanied by Ella Mai and Queen Naija during her appearance on the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.
----- THEN ON Thursday, Oct. 6, Christian Nodal will be bringing his Forajido Tour to Toyota Arena.
On Friday, Oct. 7, there will be a concert featuring the Velveteers.
For more information about any of these shows, visit www.toyota-arena.com/events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.