The City of Fontana's Youth Community Theater will be presenting Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins Jr." during the weekend of April 21-23.
Five performances will be at the Steelworkers' Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
Showtimes are Friday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.
Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, the play tells the story of Mary Poppins, Bert, and the Banks children as they embark on a magical adventure with intriguing characters, songs, and dancing.
The City of Fontana’s Youth Community Theater is comprised of kids ages 7 to 18, and this year’s cast is full of talent. This show is a fun adventure for the whole family and will have you singing and cheering along.
Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $15 per seat. Tickets can be purchased at the Art Depot Gallery, (16822 Spring Street) during operational hours, Wednesday through Friday noon to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit Arts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349–6975.
