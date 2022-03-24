Roald Dahl's “Matilda the Musical” will be staged at Lewis Family Playhouse during the weekend of March 25-27.
The show is being presented by Valverde School of Performing Arts.
Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, “Matilda” is a joyous “girl power” romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at Victoria Gardens, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga.
For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc.
