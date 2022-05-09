Members of the hip hop group J.J. Fad, known for their big hit "Supersonic," will have a street named after them in the Inland Empire.
On June 11 at 11 a.m., 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. will be hosting the street naming recognition ceremony at the San Bernardino County Government Center, 385 N. Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino.
The three women of J.J. Fad, who were born and raised in Rialto, said they were delighted to receive this honor.
"We are so excited!" the group said in a recent Facebook post, adding that Rialto is the city that they "represent always."
They also said that news of a "surprise performance" will be announced soon. J.J. Fad has been performing at several shows in recent weeks.
Jesse Duran of the KOLA-FM radio station will be emceeing the event. The invitation to the ceremony is open to the public, but space is limited, so interested persons are urged to reserve seats as soon as possible.
Baca Jr. said that a county road will be named in honor of the women in order to recognize their cultural contributions.
"I grew up listening to their song 'Supersonic,' which was a smash hit across the country in 1988," Baca Jr. said. "The members of J.J. Fad are supportive community members, and this recognition is in honor of their contributions to our county, especially the 5th District."
To RSVP: visit https://forms.gle/iLpc3f3MP1ZiaArH7 or email supervisor.baca@bos.sbcounty.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.